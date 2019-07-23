The current Miss Oklahoma 2019 and former Miss Tulsa 2019, Addison Price made an appearance at Bishop Kelly High School this past Saturday evening to crown a new Miss Tulsa 2020. She crowned Megan Gold of Edmond.
Also in attendance was former Miss Tulsa’s Outstanding Teen 2019, Ella Phillips to crown the new Miss Tulsa’s Outstanding Teen 2020. Recipient of that title went to Emily Faith.
Gold is a sophomore at the University of Oklahoma where she is working toward a Bachelor of Science degree in Atmospheric Science-Broadcast Meteorology. Gold is also a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority and she was the 2018 Miss Oklahoma Pageant 4th runner-up as a rookie in the 2018 Miss Oklahoma Pageant. This was her first competition since taking a hiatus as a freshman to focus on her academics and to adjust to college life in Norman. Saturday evening’s crowning qualifies her for the 2020 Miss Oklahoma Pageant which is scheduled for next June in Tulsa.
Megan is the daughter of Mike and Kathy Gold and the sister to a twin brother, Michael. Her parents reside in Edmond. Her paternal grandparents, Clint and Janice Gold, live in Sand Springs.
Gold played “Dueling Banjos” on her flute for talent and her Social Impact initiative is America, Let’s Do Lunch — Meals on Wheels.
Gold, during her introduction, stated, “Tonight in Tulsa, 1 in 6 senior citizens are struggling with hunger. Join me as I advocate for this silent forgotten group. They took care of us, now it’s time we take care of them.”
The new Miss Tulsa is also active in Edmond Mobile Meals which delivers more than 200 meals daily to senior citizens.
Other award winners included the following: Ashleigh Robinson, 4th runner-up; Makenzie McIntyre, 3rd runner-up; Maggie Bond, 2nd runner-up; and Julianne Thomison, 1st runner-up.
Emily Faith was crowned Miss Tulsa’s Outstanding Teen 2020. She sang “Don’t Rain on My Parade” for her talent. She is the daughter of Chad and Shelley Sanders and has three siblings: Katie, Amanda and Michael. Faith attends Epic High School. Her platform is “Write Your Own Story.” She has now qualified to compete in the Miss Oklahoma Outstanding Teen competition scheduled for next June.
Additional award winners in the Outstanding Teen competition included: Kaleigh Brown, 2nd runner-up and Chloe Arroyo, 1st runner-up.
The Miss Tulsa Pageant has a rich history. In 1926 Norma Smallwood represented the City of Tulsa and was crowned Miss America. Smallwood was the first of six Oklahomans who have earned the title of Miss America. Miss America 2020 will be celebrating the organization’s 100th anniversary. The Miss Tulsa Pageant is hosted by local directors Judy and Jerry Jackson. They said they enjoy working with their titleholders and having a positive impact on their lives while their young ladies work to achieve their personal goals during their preparation to compete in the state-wide Miss Oklahoma Pageant competition.
The Miss Oklahoma Pageant is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Tulsa, which took over full sponsorship of the event in 1972. Since then, more than 10,000 women have competed in the pageant at state and local levels. The Miss Oklahoma organization has presented young women $2 million in scholarships.
