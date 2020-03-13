Memorial reveal

Edmond Memorial High School students raised more than $608,000 during this year's Swine Week fundraiser. Funds will go to the HALO Project.

2020 marks the 35th year of the school serving the community.

Halo Project is a 10-week intensive outpatient intervention designed to meet the unique and diverse needs of children in foster care, children that have been adopted, or children that exhibit difficulty in the area of attachment.

