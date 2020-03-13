Memorial High School’s Student Council raises more than $608,000 for Swine Week. The students donated the money raised to the HALO Project.
2020 marks the 35th year of the school serving the community.
Halo Project is a 10-week intensive outpatient intervention designed to meet the unique and diverse needs of children in foster care, children that have been adopted, or children that exhibit difficulty in the area of attachment.
