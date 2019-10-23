Metro-area Baha’is invite the public to celebrate with them a once-in-a-century event that highlights the cultural diversity of Oklahoma’s communities as well as the many faiths represented in the state, said Terri Angier of Edmond.
Baha’is across the world have been attending devotional gatherings and sponsoring special events this year in anticipation of the bicentenary observation of the birth of the Bab, a prophet herald of the Baha’i Faith, whose 200th birthday falls on Tuesday, Oct, 29, this year. The Bab, which means the Gate, foretold of a messenger of God who would bring a message of universal peace, which was first proclaimed in 1844 in Persia, now Iran.
The 200th anniversary of the Bab’s birth will be celebrated with a metro-wide event at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the University of Oklahoma Memorial Union Ballroom. The program will be followed by refreshments and fellowship.
This event is sponsored by several metro Baha’i communities and it will feature numerous performers from varied backgrounds including African, Native American, Indian and the Marshall Islands. Hundreds are expected to see this unique gathering of differing faiths and cultures coming together in harmony.
The Norman Baha’i community also will present programs at the Norman Baha’i Center, 526 Iowa St., Norman at:
• 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 honoring the Bab, and
• 6:30 p.m. Oct 30 honoring Baha’u’llah.
Additionally, mark your calendars for observances at the Edmond Baha’i Center, 321 E. Campbell Drive in Edmond, marking the births of the Twin Manifestations, the Bab and Baha’u’llah, at these times:
• 7 p.m. Oct. 28 honoring the Bab; and
• 7 p.m. Oct. 29 honoring Baha’u’llah.
The public is invited to all events and no donations are accepted. For more information about the Oct. 28, Oct. 30 and Nov. 3 Norman events, call 405-615-1718, email norman.bahais@gmail.com or go online at http://www.bahaisofnorman.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.