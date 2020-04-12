OKLAHOMA CITY — In response to requirements from local and national authorities, Metro Technology Centers has closed all campuses and modified all career and workforce development training programs to delivery via distance learning.
While campuses will remain closed during this state of emergency Metro Tech will continue to fulfill its mission to serve students remotely.
Superintendent and CEO of Metro Tech, Bob Parrish said, “We followed the guidance of state and local leaders and closed all of our campuses to students and staff. As recommended, Metro Tech designed a Continuous Learning Plan for both full-time high school and adult students to complete the school year remotely beginning April 6.”
“Career and Technical Education offerings are unique; therefore, they must be customized and developed specifically for each program. I couldn’t be more pleased with our staff and faculty in making this rapid transition,” Parrish said.
Metro Tech is committed to providing the best resources to ensure high school, business clients and adult students receive the same quality learning experience via distance learning.
In addition to the full-time training programs, the Economic and Workforce Development and Lifelong learning teams are serving businesses and individuals in the metro area. Individuals or companies who need additional skills are able to register for new online training courses to navigate working from home, managing remote teams or fine-tuning their web conferencing skills. A wide variety of courses will be available in the coming months via the Economic and Workforce Development programs at Metro Tech.
For more information, please visit www.metrotech.edu or call 405-595-4090.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.