Metropolitan Library System, of which Edmond Public Library is a part, today announced that they achieved a record-breaking two million digital book checkouts in 2019. This accomplishment illustrates the continued growth and importance of library lending of ebooks and audiobooks along with the creative ways the library has served its community with digital services.
Metropolitan Library System is one of 73 systems around the world – including standalone libraries and consortia – that surpassed one million checkouts through Rakuten OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform and its award-winning app Libby (complete list here). San Francisco Public Library, Boston Public Library and Sacramento Public Library are among the group of other standalone library systems that reached two million checkouts.
“Metropolitan Library System customers have once again cracked one million OverDrive ebook and audiobook checkouts,” said Kim Terry, Director and Marketing and Communications at Metropolitan Library System. “We are thrilled to be able to provide such a great collection for our voracious readers. Here’s to a million more!”
Metropolitan Library System has been providing readers 24/7 access to ebooks and audiobooks for several years. Reader interest and usage has grown every year, reflecting popular trends and interests both locally and across the country. In 2019, the highest-circulating title across both formats that Metropolitan Library System readers borrowed through OverDrive was Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. The top-circulating genre, romance, represents the most popular in a vast catalog that also includes mystery, fantasy and children/young adult.
The top 5 ebook titles borrowed through Metropolitan Library System's digital collection in 2019:
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
2. Educated by Tara Westover
3. Becoming by Michelle Obama
4. The Reckoning by John Grisham
5. Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty
The top 5 audiobook titles borrowed through Metropolitan Library System's digital collection in 2019:
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
2. Becoming by Michelle Obama
3. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling
4. Educated by Tara Westover
5. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis
Named one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the 2010s and one of PCMag’s Best Free Software of 2019, Libby seamlessly connects first-time users and experienced readers with the popular digital collections of libraries. Readers may browse the library’s digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card.
Readers in the metro just need a valid library card to access digital books from Metropolitan Library System’s OverDrive-powered digital collection. Readers can use any major device, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ and Windows®. With Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle®” devices and apps [US only]. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.
