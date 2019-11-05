OKLAHOMA CITY – State Rep. Nicole Miller (R-Edmond) was recently given an award her efforts to improve safety in workplaces throughout the state with the Workplace Safety Champion award for 2019 from the Oklahoma Workplace Safety Coalition.
The organization includes major employers such as Paycom, 7-Eleven, Sonic, CompSource, and the Chickasaw Nation along with members of law enforcement, the mental health treatment community, educational institutions and churches. The group identified areas in state law that needed to be modernized in order to promote greater safety, resulting in the passage of what they described as key legislation during the 2019 session.
Senate Bill 752, by Sen. James Leewright (R-Bristow) and Miller, clarifies that it is unlawful to disrupt business via electronic communication.
“The Oklahoma Legislature took a strong stand this year against workplace violence in all forms, including updating statute to include electronic media and reflect modern technology capabilities,” Miller said. “Protecting employees across the state and ensuring they can work without the worry of violence hanging over their heads means we need to stop potential violence in its tracks and adopt preemptive policies that help prevent it from ever occurring.”
“As we work to promote safer workplaces, it’s clear that we need to be vigilant in reviewing public policy to ensure that we are addressing our ever-changing technology and new methods of communications so that they are addressed in the statutes,” Leewright said. “That’s what we’re doing with Senate Bill 752.”
Three other state legislators were honored as well.Senate Bill 715, by Sen. Lonnie Paxton (R-Tuttle) and Rep. Chris Kannady (R-Oklahoma City), creates the Workplace Safety and Violence Act, allowing employers to access restraining orders to protect employees. Senate Bill 656, by Paxton and Rep. Ryan Martinez (R-Edmond), modernizes training requirements for law enforcement is the third measure supported by the Workplace Safety Coalition.
AJ Griffin, director of Government and Community Affairs for Paycom, praised the work done by the elected officials.
“Employers across Oklahoma have important new tools to use when working with law enforcement to protect the workplace from acts of violence,” Griffin said. “Those of us at Paycom and the entire Workplace Safety Coalition are grateful to these legislators for their work carrying this important legislation.”
All three measures took effect Friday, Nov. 1.
