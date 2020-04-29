OKLAHOMA CITY – State Reps. Nicole Miller (R-Edmond), Marilyn Stark (R-Bethany) and Tammy West (R-Oklahoma City) on Tuesday delivered meals and gift bags to health care workers from the Oklahoma City/County Health Department who were conducting testing for COVID-19 at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.
Lunch was purchased from Aloha Shaved Ice and Coffee in Bethany, which donated chips for the lunches. Tenaciously Teal, a nonprofit honored at the Speaker’s Ball last year for their work to encourage those who are fighting cancer, donated gift bags that included Gatorade, food bars, lotion, crossword puzzle books, lip balm, fuzzy socks and Kleenex.
“We are inspired by the work of these health care professionals who put their own health and safety at risk to ensure the public is tested,” the representatives said in a joint statement. “We wanted a way to say thank you for their selfless service, and we were so pleased by the generous donations of our community partners who helped us show our gratitude. This also should serve as a reminder to anyone who is showing symptoms of COVID-19 or who has been exposed to someone that has the illness that they can still get tested.”
Regional drive-thru testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Testing requirements and capacity varies by location. A list of sites and contact information is available at this website: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing.
