Best of Books has announced the upcoming author signings for author Noah Milligan. He will sign copies of his book, “Into Captivity They Will Go,” from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Set in rural Oklahoma, “Into Captivity They Will Go” tells the story of Caleb Gunter, a boy whose mother has convinced him he is the second coming of Jesus Christ and that together they are destined to lead the chosen into the Kingdom of Heaven. Believing the Seven Seals detailed in Revelation have been opened, he and his mother flee their home to join a tongue-speaking evangelical church and to prepare for the end of the world. But after tragedy ensues, Caleb must rebuild his life without the only support he has ever known — his mother and the church. An exploration of familial bonds and extremist faith, this is a whirlwind bildungsroman that reveals the fragility of a child's identity. It is at once a study of guilt and redemption and a book of how shattered trust can lay the foundation for an entire life.
Born and raised in the Bible Belt, Milligan is the author of the novel “An Elegant Theory” and the short story collection “Five Hundred Poor.” His work has been named a semifinalist for the Horatio Nelson Fiction Prize and a finalist for Foreword Review's 2016 Book of the Year. His short fiction has recently been published in Cowboy Jamboree, Orson's Review, Windmill: The Hofstra Journal of Literature and Art, and elsewhere. He lives in Edmond with his wife and two children.
Call 405-340-9202 if you would like to reserve signed copies of books after the events.
