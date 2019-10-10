Serving as emcee at Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s 68th Miss Cinderella Pageant is Miss Oklahoma 2019 Addison Price. Price will lead the pageant at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 in Herod Hall Auditorium during the annual Homecoming week events.
Price is a junior at Oklahoma State University majoring in marketing with a minor in nonprofit management. At Oklahoma State she is active in the Presidents Leadership Council, National Society of Leadership and Success, Cowboython, Freshman Follies, and Pi Beta Phi sorority. She also volunteers at WONDERtorium in Stillwater, the Tim Tebow Foundation, and the Little Lighthouse in Tulsa.
Upon graduating from Edmond North High School, she was the recipient of the Kohl’s Kids Who Care Scholarship, Kiwanis Community Service Award, YMCA’s “My Fresh Page” National Award, and Presidential Leadership Scholarships.
Price is a dancer, speaker and advocate, encouraging students to be their best self through volunteerism, kindness, and self-acceptance. Miss Tulsa was the first and only local title Price held while competing for Miss Oklahoma. In addition to winning the title of Miss Oklahoma 2019, she was awarded the Preliminary Night Newcomer Talent Award, On-Stage Interview Award, Outstanding “Rookie” Interview Award, Private Interview Award, and Outstanding “Rookie” of the Year Award.
She is proud to represent her state and promote her social impact at Miss America 2020. Her social impact initiative, “Empowering Individuals with Learning Difference through Self Advocacy,” is near and dear to her heart. In elementary school she was diagnosed with dyslexia and understands the struggles many differently-abled students face.
Price looks forward to using this year to raise awareness of the broad spectrum the word disability covers, empowering students to use their voice, communicate their needs, and not allowing a “label” to define their success. She also is excited to be partnering with the Lt. Governor’s office using her marketing skills to help rebrand the great state of Oklahoma.
Since the age of three, she has been dancing and performing. Her passion for performance and self-improvement inspired her to compete as a teen in the Miss Oklahoma organization. In 2016 she was honored to earn the title of Miss Oklahoma’s Outstanding Teen. During her year as Miss Oklahoma’s Outstanding Teen she spent her time developing service-learning opportunities for teens and partnering with a variety of organizations including: Hope for Soap, YMCA, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Red Cross, Fine Arts Institute, Mobile Meals, and many more.
Price is the daughter of Cris and Shannon Price of Edmond, the younger sister of Andrew Price, and the proud dog mom to her 80-pound goldendoodle, Finlee.
The 2019 contestants and the high schools they represent are: Lizbeth Avalos, Fargo-Gage; Joslyn Clem, Cherokee; Kylee Harzman, Alva; Lauren Lagos, Burlington; Emily Lintner, Mooreland; Sydnie Lookingbill, Shattuck; Malayna McKitrick, South Barber, Kansas; MaKenzie Miller, Woodward; Taylor Morris, Vici; Laney Neal, Timberlake; Abbie Neill, Sharon-Mutual; Addison Schanbacher, Medford; Carli Seabolt, Perry; Carleigh Stallcup, Chisholm; Rebecca Wagner, Pawnee; Victoria Watkins, Ringwood; Jadin Wilkinson, Buffalo; and Jimmi Winn, Laverne.
Miss Cinderella Talent night will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24. Tickets for the Miss Cinderella talent and pageant competitions will be available at the door for $10 each night or entrance can be made by purchasing a homecoming button that will grant entry into both Miss Cinderella events. Northwestern student tickets, with ID, are $5 per night or the same as one homecoming button purchased for admission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.