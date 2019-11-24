Our cornucopia overfloweth. The final harvest hoorah, Thanksgiving’s impending bounty in sweet mouth-watering anticipation has us pulling out well-worn family recipes for chicken noodles and green bean casserole and selecting the perfect bird. Thanksgiving is without a doubt one of my favorite days — I even managed to have my first baby on the holiday, and I watched the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from the hospital bed that year. I can’t wait to embrace everything family, food and good fortune this Nov. 28. However, when the clock strikes midnight and the final dessert plate has been dismissed, it’s game on for Christmas-everything with decorating and shopping as my main priorities.
I consider myself a professional consumer, but I am not a typical post-turkey shopper. I don’t skedaddle out of the house on Thanksgiving afternoon and get in line for the door busters before my pumpkin pie has even settled. I have weathered a chilly 4 a.m. storefront line in my day, but my needs have changed. Now, I’m focused on all-things local. “Mom and Pop” businesses can find retail a struggle in our Internet shopping and big box-based world, but small, locally owned shops are my jam. Customer service is usually above-and-beyond, and the options tend towards unique and personal. After you complete your midnight marathon of collecting bargain toys and electronics, spend a little of the holiday weekend gracing the doors of your favorite locally owned store. I’ve rounded up a non-comprehensive list of some of my regular stops to start off your season in a shop-small kind of way.
Black Friday — that usually begins on Thursday — is the traditional kickoff to the holiday shopping season, but in recent years, big promos have started sooner and extended longer, taking away some of the excitement from the highly anticipated shopping day. In 2010, American Express created “Small Business Saturday” to help non-chain stores attract more customers and the annual shopping tradition has grown ever since. In Downtown Edmond, Small Business Saturday is an all-day event, this year on Nov. 30. Horse-drawn wagon rides will be free and run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the corner of Campbell and Broadway. Downtown merchants will have sales, activities, and refreshments making the corridor a must-stop.
Lulu & Lo’s (8 S. Broadway, 405-216-5381) — a well-rounded boutique with a mix of novelty gifts, home décor, refurbished furniture, clothing and accessories — will have storewide sales on both days.
“It is important to shop small, not only to support local economy, but because small businesses will support you in return,” said owner Lauren Frazier.
The nearby Mainstream Boutique (130 N. Broadway, 405-285-2212) is stocked with loads of adorable apparel and accessories and is doing their annual post-Thanksgiving “Candy Cane Sale.” Customers can pick a candy cane up on arrival and cash in a discount up to half off an entire purchase.
“We work so hard and sacrifice so much to be able to bring our customers a personalized shopping experience,” said owner Amber Goodall. “My customers mean more to me than they will ever know.”
South Edmond shoppers know that Nine on 33rd (3224 S. Broadway, 405-920-5120) is a fabulous go-to for all the perfect things to wear.
“Local businesses like ours strive to cater to our customers’ needs and preferences,” said Ashley Buie, Nine on 33rd owner.
Black Friday will offer sales, but the real party is on Saturday with door prizes, double reward points on purchases, Santa pics from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and hot cocoa for all shoppers.
Make a quick trek west to hit another big two-day party — Friday and Saturday — at Fashion Lion (16706 N. Pennsylvania, 405-216-5876). Formerly an online-only boutique, the brick-and-mortar location opened in March 2016 and offers fashion aplenty in the form of clothing, shoes, and accessories. A hot chocolate bar will provide the liquid fuel to shop sales, including buy-one, get-one 25% off, discontinued items for nearly half off, and a promo tote with Brighton purchase.
“We haven’t lost the human connection like many big box businesses,” said owner Jennifer Johnson. “Doing what we can to find what our customers really want and need is what we love to do.”
Made famous by its Automobile Alley counterpart, Plenty Mercantile (1466 S. Bryant, 405-888-9396) has become noteworthy in Edmond with its Spring Creek location that opened in July 2017. Featuring sustainable, thoughtful selections for home, children, pets, holiday, and more, the well-curated shop is one of my top choices for unique gifting. Black Friday brings a drawing for a $100 gift card, and on Saturday, there will be a loot bag winner each hour. Look for Oklahoma-centric gifts and selections that give-back and benefit a charity with purchase.
One of my favorite newer spots in north Edmond makes its home in the still-developing U.S. Interstate 35 and Covell Road corridor. Cultured Cloths (2632 Exchange Drive, 405-830-3515) showcases loads of adorable fashion picks in an eye-pleasing, color-coordinated display, and sells hats, jewelry, shoes and gifty options as well. Sales begin before Thanksgiving with a Black Wednesday event from 6-9 p.m. on Nov. 27. The holiday open house will have hefty discounts, refreshments, and grab bags for the earliest attendees.
Hip and Swanky (1235 E. Danforth Road, 405-341-3066) in Kickingbird Square is another north side stop with clothing, accessories and gifts, will be offering $20 off a purchase of $60 or more for both Black Friday and Small Biz Saturday.
“The biggest benefit of shopping small is our personal service,” said owner Pam Orendorff. “Whether it’s free gift wrapping or assisting with finding the perfect outfit, we pride ourselves on the relationships we make each day.”
Here’s to a Thanksgiving filled with lots of love, plenty of pie, and a weekend of shopping small. May your bellies be full, your gift lists long, and your shoes comfortable.
