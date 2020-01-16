Most developers interested in investing in new downtown projects want more streetscape parking, said Assistant City Manager Steve Commons at Monday’s budget workshop of the Edmond City Council.
In order to address this desire, the Capital Improvement Projects Advisory Board will be discussing streetscaping as early as this month.
Commons said discussions will involve “increasing the amount of money that might be available to downtown streetscaping projects to $6 million to go along with proposals people are looking at making for multi-million dollar improvements to go along with those.”
The fund would be available for downtown streetscaping as projects move forward, Commons said.
Plans have not been finalized, but there is a “definite possibility” this money could extend streetscaping on First Street west of the railroad tracks beside Venue 102, nearby the Edmond Railspur District, and to other potential developments on Littler Ave, Commons said.
There is not a specific Streetscape fund, Commons said. Money comes from Capital Projects funding as projects are identified, he said.
Streetscaping is also still planned for the north side of Stephenson Park’s redesign that is in the planning stages.
