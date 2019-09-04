Nashbird Restaurant recently announced it will be open a site on the first floor of Park 17, said Larry Stevens, city manager. Nashbird is a chicken restaurant that caters to your level of heat, according to its website.
Streetscape parking is under construction in the area of Fifth Street and Littler Avenue to complement the Park 17 mixed-use development that is expected to open Nov. 1, said Larry Stevens, city manager.
Park 17 will include 5,275 square feet of retail on the lower level and 17 multi-family units on the upper two floors, Stevens said.
“This parking is being constructed on both sides of Fifth Street in that area to help accommodate this new development and also the need for parking around Stevenson Park,” Stevens said.
Stevens said the streetscaping project will also provide storm water improvements, new landscaped areas, along with 20 additional parking spaces. The $417,000 streetscaping contract is with contractor Arturo Martinez, and the funding comes from the 2000 Capital Improvements Sales Tax.
“It’s also an attractive gateway from Broadway to the commercial activity that is adjacent to Stevenson Park as well,” Stevens said.
