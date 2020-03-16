Natalie Evans brings a diverse set of skills to the City of Edmond. She serves as management analyst doing research and project management at the office of City Manager Larry Stevens. She is someone you should know.
Records management and research is also her primary focus at the office of City Clerk Cinda Covel. She also issues permits and licenses there.
Evans found the City of Edmond a wonderful place to work when hired in January 2018. Her introduction to the City of Edmond came after earning her Master of Public Administration degree at the University of Central Oklahoma.
“I work with nearly 800 passionate, intelligent, creative coworkers here at the City of Edmond who help provide essential services to the public and provide a great quality of life. This is a wonderful community, and I am thrilled to be part of such a great team,” she said.
She is also the staff liaison to the city’s Veteran’s Memorial Advisory Committee. The committee was recently established as a permanent city board and commission. Eleven committee members care a lot about veteran initiatives, she continued.
The original Veteran’s Memorial Advisory Task Force chose Bickham-Rudkin Park to become the memorial’s location.
“This committee is tasked with seeing that into a reality as well as focusing on other veteran’s initiatives,” Evans said.
She described the park, located at 33rd Street and Rankin Terrace, as offering a serene place for reflecting and remembering.
“Of course we have a wonderful parks system and a wonderful trails system,” she said. “So I enjoy being outdoors and going to different parks. I love biking and running, so it’s a great way to enjoy the community.”
The last two years have brought Edmond residents more options than ever to enrich their lives with dining and entertainment opportunities, she said.
Being outdoors goes back to her childhood where she grew-up on a farm in northwest Oklahoma. Her husband, Jordan Evans, was reared in Edmond. The couple have two dogs that Evans said are like children to her.
“I’m just very appreciative to work in an organization that gives their employees an opportunity to take on new projects and try new things to get out and be active in the community,” she said. “It’s a wonderful place to get plugged in, volunteer and be part of the community. So I’m happy to be here.”
