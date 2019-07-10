OKEMAH — The Woody Guthrie Coalition will welcome Guthrie family members, veteran songwriters, and festival favorites for the 22nd annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival next week, July 10-14, in Okemah, Oklahoma.
The musical celebration of the folk singer’s 107th birthday will host Arlo Guthrie, Willie Watson, John Paul White, Jaimee Harris, Joel Rafael, Ellis Paul, John Fullbright, Jamie Lin Wilson, Count TuTu, Jacob Tovar, Levi Parham, Red Dirt Rangers, Randy Crouch, and Nina Gerber, Pam Delgado, and Jeri Jones performing “The Songs of Audrey Auld,” among many others.
Kicking off the festival will feature the “Woody and Pete Jamboree” at the historic Crystal Theatre. An entertaining musical event honoring the legacy of Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger, this show will be a celebration of Mary Jo Guthrie Edgmon & Guy Logsdon, longtime friends and supporters of the festival, who have passed on since last year. Hosted by Joel Rafael, the show will feature David Amram & Radoslav Lorkovic Dueling Pianos, Chris Buhalis, Nellie Clay, Butch Hancock, Jaimee Harris, Lauren Lee, Larry Long, Miss Brown to You, Dan Navarro, Barry Ollman, & Robert Williams.
The Guthrie family will be well-represented at this year’s festival with Woody Guthrie’s family members Arlo Guthrie, Annie Guthrie, Serena Guthrie, Krishna Guthrie Band, and Folk Uke.
In addition to honoring the folk legend in music, the festival will also continue the traditions of poetry, community outreach, children and youth activities, songwriting workshops, & free educational events. The Woody Guthrie Poetry Group will continue its years-long tradition of hosting 45 poets with events in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Okemah in conjunction with the festival.
This year’s festival will feature multiple free family-friendly events including the third annual Children’s songwriting workshop hosted by Lauren Lee; children’s concerts with Ellis Paul and Larry Long;, a harmonica class hosted by John Williams and Joe Baxter; and the “Woody’s Kids” songwriting showcase. Additionally, long time performing artist Ellis Paul will once again host the WoodyFest songwriting workshop. Sponsored by the Oklahoma Film + Music Office, the songwriting workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 12 at the United Methodist Church. A $40 fee is required for registration.
Providing quality content and offering festival-goers a break from the summer heat, this year’s educational presenters won’t disappoint. Rick Nestler and Rik Palieri (The Rix) will present “Pete Seeger & Saving the Hudson River: The History of Environmental Activism in Music”; David Amram will present “Remembering Pete Seeger;” Barry Ollman will present “Collecting Woody Guthrie 2019” as well as “Something To Say, Making Music That Matters,” a protest music panel featuring Peggy Johnson, Jaimee Harris, Tim Easton and John Cooper; Deana McCloud of the Woody Guthrie Center will present “These Three Chords: A Glimpse into the New BBC Documentary About Woody;” Larry Long will present “Bringing Woody Guthrie Home: Elders’ Wisdom, Children’s Song;” Daniel Wolff and Chris Buhalis will present a talk and musical exploration of Daniel Wolff’s book Grown Up Anger: The Connected Mysteries of Bob Dylan, Woody Guthrie and The Calumet Massacre of 1913; and Tom Breiding will present “The Unbroken Circle: Songs of the West Virginia Coalfields.”
Channeling Woody’s signature themes of all-inclusiveness and diversity, festival artists including Susan Herndon and The Rix will continue their outreach program in Okemah and Tulsa community centers to perform for those who might otherwise be unable to attend festival festivities.
The Woody Guthrie Folk Festival takes place due to the generous support of our sponsors and supporters.
Festival passes and tickets for Wednesday's evening show are available now. For tickets & more information, please visit www.woodyfest.com.
