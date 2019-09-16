Smiles filled the lawn at the Hafer Park duck pond on Tuesday evening as Edmond residents shared cheeseburgers, and handshakes at the annual Neighborhood Night Out.
Neighborhood Night Out is an annual event inspiring neighbors to join in crime prevention, violence prevention programs, and share solutions about drug abuse. Police Chief J.D.Younger said the night is also about community connections.
Edmond Police and Fire Departments serve the community, Younger said. Edmond is different than many other cities in a way that counts, Younger added.
“A lot of communities use this event to establish relationships. Well in Edmond we use it to celebrate relationship,” Younger continued.
Police and firefighters are part of a proactive community working together 365 days a year to make Edmond safe and informed, Younger said. Citizens are committed to a standard of excellence. First responders strive to meet the challenge every day, he explained.
“We really like our neighbors — we always have,” said Charlene Miller of Asheford Oaks. “It’s just one of those places. For some reason they just seem to be friendly people. We have a great neighborhood for kids and I think that’s part of it. Of course around us we have a lot of older folks and they love it.”
The Edmond Fire Department brought a fire truck to the event so residents could get to know their first responders.
“They’re handing out stickers, talking to the kids, showing the fire truck so they can look at it,” Fire Chief Chris Goodwin said. “We like to get out and get to know the public, so this is a good venue to do that.”
Other celebrations were held across Edmond neighborhoods.
“We had a Neighborhood Night Out last night in the hood,” said Olde Towne resident Tim Reese. “I cooked about 160 hotdogs. It was fun.”
Constitutional Carry
Permitless Carry forum
Members of the Edmond Community Oriented Policing Leadership Council were in attendance at the Tuesday night outing. The council meets monthly to help provide a strategic vision and community feedback for the police department.
The group will present a Constitutional Carry Permitless Carry forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Main Hall of the Downtown Community Center, 28. E. Main St. The public is encouraged to attend, said Tim Kawakami, chairman. An Edmond police officer will explain the permitless carry law going into effect on Nov. 1, he added.
“We’re setting up for 400 people,” Kawakami said.
The presentation is not intended to promote or disapprove of the permitless gun carry law, Younger said. The purpose is to provide information based on the Constitutional Carry Permitless legislative bill that was signed into law earlier this year by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
“We’re trying to make sure all citizens will be aware of what is going to happen,” O’Neil said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.