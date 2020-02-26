ARCADIA — Singer-songwriters Nellie Clay, Buffalo Rogers, Marco Tello and Rick Reilley are among the Oklahoma musicians who will usher in a new season of Morning Music at the Arcadia Round Barn.
Joe Baxter and the Round Barn Ramblers have kept the Round Barn warm on Saturday mornings during the winter months, performing acoustic Americana tunes for a loyal local crowd as well as Route 66 travelers. Now that spring is just around the corner, the Ramblers will yield the 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday time slot to a lineup of guest musicians who will fill the calendar through Oct. 24.
Baxter, a Midwest City singer-songwriter who coordinates the music at the barn, will kick off the season with a concert of his original music on Feb. 29. Morning Music is in the downstairs museum of the barn.
The Elm Tree Concert Series will be back for a second season, Baxter said, with Oklahoma City guitarist Edgar Cruz launching the series at 1 p.m. March 22. The outdoor concerts beneath the shade of the giant elm tree on the north side of the Round Barn will continue once or twice a month until autumn.
The Round Barn Rendezvous jam session will also continue through the summer on the second Sunday afternoon of the month, except on June 14 when the popular ukulele festival will fill that noon to 4 p.m. slot.
Admission to the Round Barn is free but donations are accepted for the maintenance of the barn, which was built in 1898 and now operates as a nonprofit museum and event venue. The barn is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located six miles east of U.S. Interstate 35 on Historic Route 66.
For more information about live music at the barn, call Baxter at 405-833-1350.
