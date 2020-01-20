OKLAHOMA CITY — A new year’s resolution to eat healthy just might lower your cancer risk, according to the American Cancer Society.
If all Americans maintained a healthy weight, ate a balanced diet emphasizing plant foods, limited alcohol consumption and engaged in regular exercise, nearly 20 percent of cancer diagnoses could be prevented in the U.S. Many scientific studies have shown dietary habits and physical activity can affect cancer risks. Research also shows avoiding processed and red meat, starchy foods, refined carbohydrates and sugar-sweetened beverages are at a higher risk of developing a variety of cancers.
Obesity is associated with increased risk for cancer of the esophagus, female breast, colon, rectum, endometrium, kidney, liver, pancreas, stomach, brain gallbladder, ovary, thyroid and possibly other cancers, too. Alcohol consumption is a risk factor for cancers of the mouth, pharynx, larynx, esophagus, liver, colon, rectum and female breast. Alcohol consumption combined with tobacco use increases the risk of cancers, far more than either drinking or smoking alone.
No diet can guarantee full protection against any disease, but the American Cancer Society suggests:
• Achieve and maintain a healthy weight throughout life;
• Consume a healthy diet, with an emphasis on plant foods;
• Adopt a physically active lifestyle; and
• Limit alcohol.
Healthy recipe suggestions come from “Quick and Healthy,” 50 simple recipes from the American Cancer Society. The book sells for $16.95 at acs.bookstore.ipgbook.com. Additional information on healthy living can be found at www.Cancer.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.