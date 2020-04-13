The Edmond City Council voted 5-0 Monday night to revise its emergency declaration response to the COVID-19 pandemic because of concerns with upcoming budget requirements.
“We have a significant concern with the state requirements as they exist now for being able to prepare a budget that adequately reflects the economic realities of the situation that we are in,” said Larry Stevens, city manager. “And as that will occur, we have a significant lag time between the sales tax collection when we receive those.”
The city’s annual budget meeting is scheduled for May 7. Edmond shares the concern of other cities throughout the state that no significant financial data will be available to make immediate projections, Stevens said.
Discussions by the Oklahoma Municipal League and at the state level have dealt with extending the deadline of budget projections based on the pandemic outcomes.
Mayor Dan O’Neil said the Oklahoma Municipal League has arranged a meeting between Gov. Stitt and the mayors of Oklahoma.
Council members continue to urge residents to stay home, wash their hands, and stay at least 6 feet away from other people.
“We’ve noticed a lot of recognition and effort on the part of a lot of our local businesses in helping enforce the social distancing requirements in terms of limiting people into various retail establishments that we have,” Stevens said.
The success that Edmond and the rest of the country sees in limiting coronavirus exposure is predicated on social distancing techniques, Stevens said.
City of Edmond employees are encouraged to wear masks when at work. However wearing masks is not mandatory at this point, Stevens said.
Stevens pointed out that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges the “wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”
The City of Edmond now has enough masks available to provide to its 800 employees, Stevens said. City workers are strongly encouraged to wear protective masks whenever they cannot practice effective social distancing, Stevens said. He recommended that city employees also wear masks whenever they go outside public facilities, and outside of their homes.
City Attorney Steve Murdock said another special city council meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 20.
“We’ll make it available for the council should we need to have that meeting,” Murdock said.
