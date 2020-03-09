Edmond Police reported they arrested an Oklahoma City man after he left a Kohl’s Department Store without paying for headphones. Police accused Julian Miles Cain, 31, on one act of petty larceny, Officer Denton Scherman wrote in his report.
Scherman was dispatched to Kohl’s, located at 201 W. Danforth Road at approximately 8:09 p.m. Monday, March 2. Scherman was advised that a man with a black hoodie was tearing off a product protection device from a pair of JBL Pure Base Bluetooth Headphones. The headphones are valued at $99.99.
The officer reported that he questioned Cain about what had happened after Cain exited a store door.
“Cain stated, ‘I stole some stuff,’ and pulled a box containing a set of JBL headphones out of his waist band,” Scherman stated.
Cain told police that his girlfriend was with him, but was not aware that he had concealed any property. A witness reported to police that he watched Cain remove the product protection from a pair of JBL headphones.
“Cain threw away the product protection in the boys’ sections and continued to walk around the store. A manager checked the electronics department and confirmed the headphones were missing,” Scherman stated.
Cain passed the west doors and continued past all points of sale without attempting to pay for the headphones he had concealed, Scherman noted.
