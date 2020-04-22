With the risk of severe weather today and the next two nights the public cannot use INTEGRIS facilities or any hospital facility to shelter from the storms.
Because of the risk to health due to the novel coronavirus, health facilities are limited access at this time.
Brooke Cayot, media and public relations for INTEGRIS, said, “We usually are able to allow those who are seeking shelter to use our facilities, but in light of the new COVID-19 realities we will not be able to offer that gesture during this pandemic.
