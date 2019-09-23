Nominations are being sought for the 50th annual induction ceremony for the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame.
The deadline for nominations will be Oct. 15.
Joe Hight, director of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame, said nominations are being taken earlier than normal because the selection committee will not only be choosing a 2020 class but a special posthumous one. The hall of fame also is producing a coffee-table book for the 50th anniversary.
“With the deadlines for the book and other obligations for the 50th anniversary, we felt it was best to move the nomination period up a couple of months,” Hight said.
A selection committee of mostly past honorees will decide the 2020 class and special posthumous class, only the second one ever chosen.
The 50th anniversary induction and banquet will be at 6 p.m. April 24 at the Oklahoma History Center. It will be the first time in many years that the ceremony will be held outside the UCO campus. Hight said the ceremony will return to its luncheon format at UCO in 2021.
Journalists or journalism educators are chosen for recognition each year from among those who have made outstanding contributions to the field for at least 10 years. They must either be Oklahoma natives or have worked in or made contributions to Oklahoma journalism for 10 years.
Those wanting to submit nominations for the 2020 class must do so by going to the “Nomination Form” on the recently redesigned Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame website at www.okjournalismhalloffame.com
All nominations must include a date of birth, place of birth, phone, email address and regular address, nearest living relatives, and a date of death if the nominee is deceased. The nomination also must include a detailed list of accomplishments that qualify the nominee for the Hall of Fame as well as a biography or resume of the nominee and a photo. The nominator’s phone number and email address also must be included.
A nomination is required for selection. Because of the large number of nominations now on file, many are not selected the first year. Some take longer.
“We hold onto nominations for at least 10 years before another nomination is required,” Hight said.
For more information about the Hall of Fame, send an email to hof@uco.edu or call 405-974-5122.
The Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame is also accepting tax-exempt donations for the 50th anniversary celebration and other initiatives. Checks made payable to the UCO Foundation can be sent to 100 N. University Drive, Box 133, Edmond, OK 73034. Be sure to put Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame in the memo or notes.
