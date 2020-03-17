COVID-19 has landed in Norman and Mayor Breea Clark is taking big steps to mitigate the coronavirus spread by closing all bars and some restaurants and other businesses inside city limits.
Effective at the close of the special session Monday night, all bars will close within 48 hours. The rule also applies to restaurants that do not offer delivery or curbside pickup, Clark declared. Those allowed to remain open must close by 9 every night.
Businesses also affected include private clubs, gyms, health studios, theaters and commercial amusement facilities. The declaration forbids gatherings of more than 50 people.
