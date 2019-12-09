We spent Thanksgiving break in the mountains. Our week consisted of lots of skiing, big chunky snowflakes, and leisurely strolls down our favorite Colorado town’s old-fashioned main street chatting up store owners and feasting on local treats. It was an idyllic way to kick off our holidays.
The snow followed us home — tapering off this side of the Texas panhandle — and by the time we rolled into our driveway late on Thanksgiving eve, we were ready to eat turkey and don all of our gay apparel.
We were feeling the holiday spirit.
After we recovered from our tryptophan coma, the many boxes of Christmas decorations were stacked on my living room floor and soon after, hours upon hours of decking the halls commenced. The biggest boxes of all? The ones containing our artificial trees. I know the great Christmas tree debate usually leaves folks stubbornly divided between real and fake, but I really don’t have an adamant preference. I grew up in a house with a real tree every year. I remember heading to the local Christmas tree lot (my fondest memories were the ones ran by Coit’s Drive-in) and running between the aisles of trees with my brother while my parents picked our tree for the year. When I had a house and tree options of my own, it felt like a heap of effort was required to keep up the tradition and I quickly dashed out to pick a seemingly more manageable artificial option.
Now, I tend to go back and forth. I usually reserve the artificial for my big, fancy “mom tree” that I decorate alone, but every couple of years we head to the tree farm or the local garden center and pick out a glorious-smelling Douglas fir for our family tree that we decorate with our sentimental ornaments.
According to the American Christmas Tree Association, 76% of American households will display a tree over the holiday season and only about 20% will be real. I started wondering where my friends fell on the artificial/real spectrum. Turns out, I befriend those on both sides of the debate.
Casie Givens, one of my closest pals, never decorates before Thanksgiving and is also one of my most vocal friend advocates for “Team Tree Farm.”
“We started getting a real tree in 2007, the year my husband and I got married,” said Givens, who makes an annual family visit to Sorghum Mill Christmas Tree Farm in Edmond. “My husband was raised with a real tree and we wanted to start the same tradition.”
Sorghum Mill Christmas Tree Farm (7121 Midwest Lane, Edmond, 405-340-5488) has over a half-dozen fields of more than 40,000 trees with varieties of firs, spruces, pines, Leyland Cypress, and Blue Ice. In addition to pick-your-own and precut trees, they sell live wreaths, garlands, door boughs, and mantle pieces that allow artificial aficionados to get a little whiff of that classic Christmas scent with an accent piece.
“We love the smell and the nostalgia of a real tree and picking out the perfectly imperfect Christmas tree is a contest in our family,” Givens said.
Artificial tree fans tout the ease and affordability of reusing the same tree year after year. At Lowe’s on Second Street in Edmond, the artificial sales outpace those of the precut real varieties, according to Home and Garden Manager James Van Flent. Environmental advocates claim that artificial trees end up in landfills, but experts say that as long as a fake fir is used for at least four years, the carbon footprint is greatly reduced.
Local decorator LaDawna Herriman adorns between 20-25 trees each season in grand fashion and from a decorating point of view, artificial wins out.
“Real trees are very sticky to handle,” Herriman said. “I look like I’ve been working under the hood of a car after I’m done. Also, you can’t bend or wrap the branches around anything and can’t manipulate the branches to fill in holes. I have nothing against real trees, but in my eyes, artificial is a win.”
For another one of my besties, artificial is the only option.
“Artificial trees are a fit for our family for lots of reasons,” said Marcy Toler. “We are drawn to the convenience of an artificial tree and being able to put it up whenever we want versus going out and picking out the perfect real one and getting it home each year. We’re also busy and know that we would forget to water a live tree.”
Allergies are also a concern for the family — a common complaint against live needles. Tips for allergy sufferers include hosing down trees and letting them dry for 24 hours outside before bringing them in the house and running an air purifier in the room where the tree is located. And although pollen isn’t typically an issue because of when the trees are harvested, those allergic to tree sap should stick to artificial.
Marcy’s husband Seth Toler falls into this particular allergic category and was happy to chime in on the topic in a true dad-joke form — “I’ve got 99 problems, but sap ain’t one.”
The City of Edmond will once again recycle real trees into mulch after the holiday season. Trees should be free from stands, nails and ornaments. Drop-off locations are at Mitch Park and Hafer Park until Jan. 17. Residential customers can schedule a free collection by calling the tree-cycling hotline at 405-359-4701 between Dec. 30-Jan. 3. Mulch will be available at Mitch Park after Jan. 29. Visit Edmondok.com for more information.
