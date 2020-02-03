The 16th Oklahoma Artists Invitational, with 21 artists exhibiting, will be April 3-5. This year the show is excited to return to its original venue at the Mercy NeuroScience Atrium, after several recent shows at Northpark Mall. Organizers said this is a very popular show with an appealing venue, wine, food and exceptional paintings in oil and acrylic, bronze sculpture, and designer jewelry.
The OAI art show benefits Mercy Health Foundation Stroke and Parkinson’s Education and Treatment & Research. To date, OAI has donated more than $33,000 to this cause. During the show, Dr. Richard V. Smith, medical director of Mercy NeuroScience Institute, will give a free lifesaving talk presenting the latest on Stroke Prevention & Treatment to the public at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
All artists are from Oklahoma and have been juried into the shows. Participating artists in the OAI Spring 2020 show include: Dustan Buckley, Emily Buckley, Henrie Close, Yvonne Covey, Teri Cunningham, Barbara Fluty, Debbie Flynn, Diane Goldschmidt, Linda Littlechild, Peggy Lunde, Rory Morgan, Judy Osburn, Diana Robinson, Bert Seabourn (Spring 2020 featured artist), Jessie Seikel, Karen Seikel (co-chair), Steve Keikel, Polly Sharp, Jan Smith (co-chair), Glen Thomas, and Sandy Wallace.
For more information and to view artists works go online to www.oaiartshow.com.
