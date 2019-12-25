Joe Pierce, a longtime educator who served as the founding superintendent and head of school for Oklahoma City’s John Rex Charter School, will be the next superintendent of Oakdale Public Schools, the district’s board of education announced Friday.
Pierce is “an individual of exceptional character, exemplary experience and extraordinary vision whose record of achievement is outstripped only by his humble grace,” the board said in a letter to the Oakdale community. “After an expansive, exhaustive and exhilarating search that eventuated in the Board interviewing seven remarkably well-qualified candidates for the superintendency, Joe won our unanimous support for his powerful vision of how we might preserve what makes Oakdale special while flourishing in new ways to become all we might be.”
Pierce will begin his new role on March 1. Oakdale Public Schools is located in northeast Edmond and serves nearly 700 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
“Oakdale has a strong reputation for academic excellence, parental involvement and a strong sense of community,” Pierce said. “I share the board’s commitment to continual improvement, and I’m excited for the opportunity to work alongside the board, administrators, faculty, staff and families to create an even brighter future for the district and its students.”
Pierce has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois, a master’s degree in school administration from the University of Central Oklahoma, and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Oklahoma State University.
Pierce, a longtime Edmond resident, began his education career as a teacher in Putnam City Public Schools. He served as a teacher and principal in Edmond Public Schools for nearly two decades before serving five years as executive director of curriculum, instruction and assessment in Putnam City. He helped launch John Rex Charter School in 2013.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.