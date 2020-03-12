A message from President John deSteiguer Thursday afternoon put plans in place for online learning for OC students after spring break and lasting through at least April 3.
deSteiguer said there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Oklahoma Christian University.
“Out of an abundance of caution, with the safety and well being of our students, employees and members of our broader community top of mind, OC will transition all in-person classes to online learning beginning Sunday, March 22 and continuing through at least Friday, April 3,” deSteiguer states. “Graduate classes will meet next week as scheduled. Our hope and intent is to return to in-person classes on Sunday, April 5.”
The OC campus will remain open as scheduled through Thursday, March 19 and again after Spring Break.
Students were told as they leave for Spring Break to remember to take all books and other supplies needed to continue their coursework.
“You’ll also want to take any medications and belongings necessary during this extended time away. You should plan to remain home after Spring Break,” deSteiguer states. “If you believe your situation warrants an exception, please make that appeal to Residence Life staff. If you are staying on-campus during Spring Break, Residence Life will contact you with more information.”
Employees wee told to report to work as usual, and faculty is receiving separate instructions regarding online learning.
deSteiguer wanted to thank the parents of the students.
“Thank you in advance for your patience as we work through this unprecedented event. You’ve trusted us with your most precious gift. In addition to their education and spiritual growth, we take your student’s health and safety very, very seriously,” deSteiguer said.
