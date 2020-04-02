Oklahoma Christian Academy (OCA) announced today the appointment of the school’s next president. Will Blanchard will assume the presidency in summer 2020, following what was described as “the very good work” of interim president, Sada Knowles.
Blanchard currently serves as the Chief Admissions Officer at Oklahoma Christian University, where he has worked as a development officer, recruiter, and strategist for 12 years.
Since opening in 1987, Oklahoma Christian Academy has grown into one of the metro’s most vibrant PK-12 communities. Through efforts like the Contribute Challenge, DUO (“Do Unto Others”) Week, and City Lab, the OCA Eagles put their faith-based learning to immediate work, meeting important human needs across the city and around the world.
“I have long admired the active mission of Oklahoma Christian Academy,” Blanchard said. “Students here do more than memorize good ideas. They wrestle with those ideas, create with them, and leverage them to love and serve their neighbors better. Christ’s calling brings cohesion and purpose to every subject we teach, and it drives our people to live with momentum. Eagles do not sit still — and I love that.”
Entering its 34th year, OCA boasts a total enrollment of 465, a student-to-teacher ratio of 12:1, and a placement of 95% of graduating seniors in college. Students learn in close community across a dynamic Christian co-curriculum, which includes programs in robotics, film, art, debate, theater, band, choir and more. Meanwhile, Eagle athletes compete near and far in football, basketball, cheer, golf, track and field, cross country, volleyball, softball and baseball.
“It is a unique time for education,” Blanchard said. “Accelerating changes in technology and culture have disrupted the what, how, and (particularly lately) where of school. But at OCA, the ‘why’ remains constant, and this missional clarity frees us to pursue the best and most relevant educational pathways for our students. The teachers at OCA have been ahead on the innovation curve for years now. I am thrilled to join them.”
Blanchard’s appointment comes after a five-month nationwide search.
“OCA’s mission to assist the family and the church is taking a big step forward with the appointment of Will Blanchard,” said Board Chairman Jason Garner. “Will is passionate about Christian education and helping families guide our young people to have not only a hunger to learn, but also a longing to help others. I am excited for more of our students and parents to meet Will, as I think he is a perfect fit for our innovative, Christ-centered DNA.”
Garner added, “Our deepest thanks go to Dr. Knowles for guiding the institution through this interim period. She has done a tremendous job in a season of change and she continues to lead our teams well as we move toward our formal transition this summer.”
Oklahoma Christian Academy is accredited through the National Christian School Association, AdvancED, and Oklahoma Private School Commission. For more information, contact the admissions office at 405-844-6478 or visit www.ocacademy.org. Oklahoma Christian Academy is located at 1101 E Ninth St. in Edmond.
