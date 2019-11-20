The University of Central Oklahoma will host a Meaningful Economics Entrepreneurship (MEE) competition in Edmond on Thursday, Nov. 21 in cooperation with the Oklahoma Council on Economic Education. This competition is anticipating 250 students from 17 different elementary schools from the Oklahoma City metro area to acquire and apply knowledge in economics, entrepreneurship, and personal finance.
During the competition, the teachers and parents will also be offered a workshop to help them better understand economics and personal finance learning and education.
In addition to addressing the required state academic standards in economics and social studies, the event encourages creative and critical problem solving, teamwork and collaboration, and communication skills. Four-member teams of third, fourth, and fifth graders will compete in three challenges: team assessment, production and problem solving.
“We are able to show a 16% knowledge gain in basic personal finance and economic concepts. That is comparative change from a C to an A letter grade. We are really proud of that and love to see the excitement and enthusiasm of students discovering new skills and opportunities through this program, said Amy Lee, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Council on Economic Education.”
The winning team is honored a banner to take back and hang in their schools to show off that they are officially Economic Geniuses!
MEE Competition
Thursday, Nov. 21
University of Central Oklahoma
Competition Times 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Problem Solving Round: 10:30 a.m. Judging/Shark Tank: 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Winners Announced: 1:10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
