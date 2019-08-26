The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from Midwest City Police Department, Choctaw Police Department, and the U. S. Marshals Service recently wrapped up a burglary investigation with arrests and recovery of items stolen from law enforcement officers.
The OCSO noticed a pattern of burglaries to various agency vehicles within Oklahoma County and started investigation on July 28. Stolen items included badges, firearms, ballistic vests, and tasers.
“This was great detective work by our deputies,” said Oklahoma County Sheriff P.D. Taylor. “Our investigators, with the help of these other law enforcement agencies, were able to solve this case in a short amount of time, and get these law enforcement items off the streets.”
OCSO investigations tracked leads eventually to the arrests of Dennis Nichols, 20; Shawn Edward Maclean, 34, of Midwest City; and Destiny Cheyenne Webster, 21, of Edmond.
On Aug. 16 Oklahoma County Sheriff’s investigators interviewed Webster in reference to a stolen rifle, according to Oklahoma County. Webster is a known associate of the criminal gang “Irish Mob,” according to Oklahoma County.
A photograph was presented to investigators showing Webster holding a rifle stolen from a member of the U.S. Marshall’s task force. During the interview she provided information that the photograph was taken at the residence of an individual named Trevor Kilgore, later identified as Trevor Knigge. Upon a follow-up interview Webster admitted providing false information about the location of the weapon.
“Ms. Webster admitted that the photograph was taken in Edmond,” according to the affidavit. “Follow up interviews had already been planned by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.”
Webster’s last known address was in the 11000 block of S. Broadway in Edmond.
Nichols was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant charges related to this case which are pending. Maclean’s bond is set at $256,000, and he is currently being held on complaints of the following: Receiving stolen property (two counts); obstruction; possession of a short-barreled rifle; and concealing stolen property.
Webster’s bond is set at $250,000. She is currently being held on complaints of: Obstruction; compounding/concealing a crime; receiving stolen property; and possession of a short-barreled rifle.
