EDMOND, Okla. — If you look at the price of oil in the last few days it appears as if something fell off a cliff.
The price of a barrel of oil has plummeted below zero as demand has fallen and diminishing capacity to store oil is reaching its limit.
Most people are rolling the commodities futures market, said Nick Massey, city councilman and investment planner. Major media is usually quoting the most current oil futures contract, which is in this case the May contract, Massey said.
“What is happening here is because oil is dropping so fast because what’s going on in the global economy, the lack of demand, and then the feud between Russia and Saudi Arabia,” Massey said. “That contract is going to expire very soon so anybody who owns that contract — unless they want to take delivery of that oil they’re scrambling like crazy.”
Massey said those who purchased a May futures contract of oil has entered into a contract to take delivery of that amount of oil some time between now and when the contract expires. However, he said, 99% of people have no intention of assuming delivery of the oil. They are hoping the price goes up so they make a profit.
Nobody wants to buy, he explained. The price of oil was down $36 or 197% at one point on Monday.
“What is more realistic is the June contract,” Massey said. “The June contract is selling in the neighborhood of $20 to $22 or something like that, which is certainly not good, but at least not crammed like the May contract is.”
In January oil was selling for about $60 a barrel. Russia and Saudi Arabia began a price war and began dumping oil in the market. Coronavirus and the threat to health spread. Massey said the demand for oil lessened.
Oil fell to approximately $30 a barrel in March, Massey continued. The price of oil has been in a downward spiral ever since the number of COVID-19 deaths increased, he said.
The problem in Oklahoma, being an oil producing state, only a few investors make a little money when the price drops under about $50 a barrel. No one is making money when the price drops as it has been recently, Massey said.
“Do they shut down the wells? Do they just kind of hang in there until it comes back?” Massey said. “What you have right now, and the big problem with this May contract is there is no shortage of oil anywhere in the world.”
Supply and demand has evaporated for now. The June or July contracts begin to offer more stability, he said, although the price is in the low to mid 20s. It’s still not good. But it’s not as crazy as the May contract is.”
Who would ever think the price of oil would drop 306% this year, said Corporation Commissioner Dana Murphy, R-Edmond. She said, however, that she still has hope and believes conditions will improve.
“Although this is a very abnormal and unusual situation, all you have to do is look back in history where there’s always been this boom and bust cycle in the oil and gas industry,” said Murphy, who is also a geologist, and attorney.
Today’s price of oil poses a significant challenge for oil companies with debt, she said, indicating that companies with low debt will be able to weather it out.
“I think somebody is going to be producing oil and gas. It just may be that we see some different people, different companies, doing it,” Murphy said.
Even utilities are seeing a drop in energy demand. Many businesses and commercial entities are either not using electricity or are using substantially less energy, depending on what they manufacture. Some people have lost their jobs and are consuming less energy. The challenge is on a personal, regional, statewide, and national level, she said.
“I think we’ve really seen what happens in the world is just really impactful on the large scale and on the small scale,” Murphy said.
Improving conditions will come when people feel confident and safe, Murphy said.
“Am I hopeful as we get to the end of the year that things will be better — yes,” Murphy said.
