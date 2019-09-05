Runners, beer enthusiasts and anyone who likes to have fun, it’s time for the 4th Annual OK Ale Trail!
This 3-mile fun run at 3 p.m. Sept. 29 in downtown Edmond features beers provided by The Patriarch Craft Beer House and local Oklahoma breweries including Coop Ale Works, Anthem Brewing, and Roughtail Brewing.
Runners may choose to participate in the “Ale Trail Challenge,” which requires running a lap and drinking a beer (3 laps, 3 beers), or runners and walkers are welcome to enjoy the three complimentary beers at their leisure. Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female “Ale Trail Challenge” winners, plus awards for the most creative costumes will be presented immediately following the race.
Packet pick up for the OK Ale Trail begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 at The Patriarch Craft Beer House, located at 9 E. Edwards in Edmond. Entry fee is $40 a person which includes a 2019 OK Ale Trail souvenir beer mug (price increases to $45 after Sept. 7). In addition to three complimentary craft beers and souvenir beer mug, food and live bands will be on site for runners, families, and spectators to enjoy. All ages are welcome to run the race, but beer run participants must be 21 and over with a valid ID.
Early online registration is recommended at EdmondFineArts.com. Walk up registration will be available on race day.
DG Productions will manage the start and finish line and official race timing. Police officers are used throughout to oversee the safety of the course. Sponsors include Radvine Marketing, Jetta Corporation, Edmond Chamber, Regent Bank, BancFirst, Russell Interiors, Simmons Bank, and Innovated Healthcare Systems.
Proceeds benefit the Edmond Fine Arts Institute — Edmond’s nonprofit community arts organization providing visual and performing art classes for adults and children year-round, and 3rd and 4th grade “Art in Schools” to Edmond Public School students. For more information visit EdmondFineArts.com, EdmondArtinSchools.org, or call 405-340-4481.
