Edmond Police accuse Oklahoma City resident Devon Eugene Woodmansee, 22, of burglary/theft from a motor vehicle after an incident last week.
Officer Matt Sheltman was dispatched at approximately 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 to search the 2200 block of Henderson Drive for a possible auto burglary suspect.
Sheltman reported seeing a vehicle parked in a driveway with its passenger front window broken out. The homeowner reported that the vehicle belonged to his employer, N2 Appliance, Sheltman added. The victim also reported that his wallet was missing from the front passenger seat.
“(The victim) advised the wallet was black in color, and contained his Capital One credit card, Chase debit card, and his Paypal debit card. It also contained a N2 Appliance Paypal card, Chase debit card, and a check from a customer in the amount of $189.11,” Sheltman stated.
“Suspect Devon Woodmansee was later arrested for multiple counts of auto burglary and possession of stolen property. None of the victim’s property was located at the time of the arrest,” Sheltman stated.
