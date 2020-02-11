The Oklahoma Historical Society’s Black Heritage Committee is presenting the Oklahoma African American Family Film Festival and workshop from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Oklahoma History Center.
This event will include a presentation of videos, films and raw, unedited footage documenting the history and culture of the African American experience in Oklahoma. The event will also feature Oklahoma filmmakers and films pertaining to the Sooner State. The festival is free and open to the public, but seating is limited.
The Oklahoma Film + Music Office will also give a presentation about their consistent efforts to grow the film and music industries statewide.
The majority of the films that will be showcased are inaugural efforts by Oklahomans interested in the state’s African American history and culture. During the event, attendees can view the trailer for the new film Black Wall Street Burning (2020) and meet its creators, Dekoven Riggins and Marcus E. Brown.
