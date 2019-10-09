TULSA — Civil Air Patrol’s 2019 scholarship finalists have received 91 awards collectively worth $154,570.
Each year, CAP provides financial assistance to select, deserving cadets through academic and flight scholarships based on merit or needs-based awards. The scholarship portfolio is announced each fall, and finalists are named the following spring and summer.
“For the first time, we are able to offer academic scholarships equal to the amount of our highly recommended applicants,” said Wendy Hamilton of CAP’s cadet program, who said 62 academic scholarships were awarded — all to applicants with a 3.80 or higher grade-point average and an SAT score of 1311 and/or an ACT score of 28 or above.
“This puts our scholarship applicants on academic par with the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2022,” Hamilton said.
The most recent recipients include three Oklahoma Wing cadets, C/Lt Col Jacquelyn Harsha of Edmond, C/Col Bethany Wilson of Broken Arrow, and C/Lt Col Bailey Lunsford of Broken Arrow. The three young ladies are also each working on their private pilot’s licenses.
Harsha is a freshman at Oklahoma State University, double majoring in geospatial science information and Spanish. She also joined the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corp at OSU.
“Go to every National Cadet Special Activity you can,” Harsha said. “You can never go to too many, I went to seven and learned something valuable at every single one. Also, apply for every scholarship and position you can, even if you don’t think you are good enough. You may be the best candidate without even knowing it. The worst that can happen is they say no and you apply again later, but then at least you know what you can improve on for next time.”
Wilson is a freshman at Tulsa University, majoring in mechanical engineering.
“To any cadets who are interested in drawing the most out of the program, put in effort,” Wilson stated. “The achievement and development you have the potential to get out of this program is solely dependent on the amount of heart you put into your actions. If you strive to perform with excellence, in return, you will reap excellent skills and beneficial knowledge.”
Lunsford is a freshman at Tulsa Community College, majoring in mechanical engineering. She has applied for entrance into the United States Air Force Academy, planning to double major in mechanical and aerospace engineering.
“Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone,” Lunsford said. “Find something you are passionate about and do it. If you enjoy flying, go fly. If you love drill and ceremonies, try color guard. If you like teaching, then teach. CAP has a component for everyone. There are a multitude of special activities that will challenge you and help you grow. Find what you love, then do it as much as possible.”
For more information on the opportunities offered by Civil Air Patrol, visit goCivilAirPatrol.com.
Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force. In this role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 80 lives annually. CAP’s 63,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. In addition, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace/STEM education, and its members serve as mentors to over 26,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.
