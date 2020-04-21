OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum on Sunday observed the 25th anniversary of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing through its annual Remembrance Ceremony to honor those who were killed, those who survived and those changed forever on April 19, 1995.
Due to public safety concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Memorial & Museum produced an hour-long remembrance ceremony that all local television stations broadcast live at 9 a.m. CT. Now available globally on MemorialMuseum.com, the program features 168 seconds of silence along with the reading of the 168 names of those lost.
“Twenty-five years ago, we were faced with two options: allow hate and terror to reign or rise up together in kindness and love,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Where there was meant to be division, Oklahomans responded in unity. Where there was fear, Oklahomans responded with courage. Where there was destruction, Oklahomans responded with resilience. And where there was chaos, Oklahomans responded with hope.”
In addition to remarks from other elected officials including U.S. Senator James Lankford and Mayor David Holt, special guests included Bob Johnson, founding chair, Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation, Chaplain Jack Poe and the Most Rev. Michael Curry, presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church.
“Our city has not just survived. We have thrived, grown and strengthened,” said Robert J. Ross, Chairman, Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation. “But we depend on all of you to help us continue telling our story and stay relevant for all generations to come.”
Earlier this month, the Memorial & Museum announced a statewide initiative encouraging Oklahomans to show their continued commitment to the Oklahoma Standard – the term visiting rescue workers and journalists used to capture the sense of generosity they witnessed in the wake of the bombing. The effort aims to preserve and promote a culture of caring by encouraging acts of Service, Honor and Kindness.
“We can’t look back or think forward without both remembering and educating,” said Kari Watkins, executive director, Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. “Our redeveloped Oklahoma Standard program will be taught in schools and to adults alike – it reminds us of the core tenets displayed so bravely in 1995 of showing up to serve, rising up to honor and stepping up to be kind. I encourage you to find a way to do that every day in your own life.”
To further help people learn about, discuss and reflect on this day, the Memorial & Museum has made their onsite mobile app experiences accessible until the site reopens. Users can select from a variety of interactive, virtual options such as Memorial and Museum tours, a family video tour, a journalism adventure and more.
For more information on the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, visit MemorialMuseum.com.
