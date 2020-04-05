OKLAHOMA CITY— The Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association of Realtors (OKCMAR) announced members for its 2020 Leadership Academy.
Edmond leadership class members are: Patricia Wilton of Metro First Realty LLC; Jennifer Howard of Keller Williams Central OK ED; Jeff Horany of HOCO Realty Inc.; and Robin Buchanan of Peake Realty.
This program develops Realtors’ leadership skills, industry professionalism and community engagement through a variety of classes. Sharyl Pickens, owner and broker at Metro First Realty Unlimited, will facilitate the program.
“We want to give our industry professionals the tools they need to become exemplary leaders in the community,” Pickens said. “We’re excited to kick off our 11th year with the largest leadership class in the history of the program.”
OKCMAR is a membership organization consisting of 3,600 Realtors and affiliate members and over 6,100 MLSOK members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.