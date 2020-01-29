Residents who want to get their fill of homemade chili around are invited to attend the Oklahoma County 4-H Annual Chili Cook Off and Auction, Thursday, Jan. 30 at the OSU Extension Center, 2500 N.E. 63rd Street in Oklahoma City.
The chili cook-off, complete with the fixings, will get started at 6 p.m. Suggested donation is $5 per person. We will be having a silent and live auction during the night.
Another great treat will be sweets made by 4-H members at the fantastic Sweet Shoppe.
“We are very excited about this event. The entire family can come, eat a great meal, and have a wonderful time and raise money for an excellent organization,” said Mindy McNeil, Oklahoma County 4-H youth educator. “Please plan on joining us for an evening of great food and fun to support youth and 4-H educational programs. All proceeds for the night will go to benefit the Oklahoma County 4-H programs.”
Last year, 4-H members in Oklahoma County donated more than 30,000 hours working in their communities. Some of their projects included National Youth Science Day, Lego Robotics, Shop with a Cop, and the H.U.G.S. project.
“The Chili Cook-Off is a fundraiser that supports the hard work our 4-H clubs do all over the county,” McNeil said. “We offer scholarships to our 4-H members for national conferences as well as raise funds to help with school enrichment programs, 4-H camps, and member projects.”
Oklahoma County has 13 4-H clubs that meet across the county.
“Oklahoma County 4-H has clubs that offer something for every interest area you can think of as a child,” McNeil said.
For more information about the 4-H chili cook-off and/or 4-H clubs in Oklahoma County contact the OSU Extension Center 405-713-1125 or visit the Oklahoma County website at http://oces.okstate.edu/oklahoma/4-h.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.