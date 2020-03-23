Butch Freeman, Oklahoma County Treasurer, this week encouraged residents in Oklahoma County who owe the 2nd half of their 2019 property taxes to pay by mail or online. The 2nd half of property tax is due by March 31, 2020.
“Due to the coronavirus, we want our taxpayers to know we are doing this for their safety, as well as ours. You don’t have to drive downtown, pay for parking and stand in line to pay your property taxes. You can simply pay by mail or pay online and avoid standing in line at the County Annex Building,” Freeman said.
“We will still have staff here for those who still wish to pay their taxes in person,” he said.
“It’s also important to note for those paying their property taxes online there is a convenience fee, but that is not a fee the County receives.”
Those wishing to pay by mail may send payments to this address:320 Robert S. Kerr, Room 307, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102.
To find out more about paying online or by electronic check taxpayers should visit this website: https://www.oklahomacounty.org/608/Property-Taxes.
