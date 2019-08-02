EDMOND — Oklahoma Hall of Fame journalist Keith Swezey, who died on July 29 at the age of 67, is remembered by family, friends and people in the community for his acts of compassion and conviction.
An obituary posted on the Erin’s Hope Foundation website described Swezey’s achievements,
“Keith built the award-winning student broadcast program at the University of Central Oklahoma, which he joined after 15 years of award-winning radio news experience. He began as state capitol correspondent for KOMA radio in 1975, moving to WKY radio in 1976 as public affairs editor. He was WKY news director from 1983 to 1988.”
At UCO, Swezey directed Academic Broadcasting Services, served as chairman of the Communication Department and managed daily student broadcasts on KCSU-TV. A former state president of the Oklahoma Broadcast Education Association, he advised the UCO chapter of OBEA.
An associate member of The Emmys, he won numerous state and national awards for teaching and radio news, including RTNDA's Edward R. Murrow Award for best documentary. In 2011 Swezey was inducted into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame.
Immediately following his passing, people across the state offered gratitude on social media, and other media.
During a recent “My 2 Cents” commentary on KWTV, anchor Kelly Ogle said, “Where Keith had his greatest impact though was in the classroom, training collegiate newscasters, chairing the department at UCO.Keith Swezey was a patient and compassionate teacher, a loving family man, and an exemplary journalist.”
Keith and his wife Dixie established the Erin’s Hope Foundation in honor of their daughter Erin who was killed in 2009 when her car was wrecked by a drunk driver. The foundation serves to glorify God and honor Erin’s memory through ministry, outreach, education, scholarships, and advocacy.
Keith is survived by his wife, Dixie; devoted children Christopher Swezey, his wife Ashley and grandchildren Blake and Elizabeth of Edmond; Patrick Swezey, his wife Laura and grandchildren Collin and Owen of Edmond. He is also survived by his sister Nancy Skoch, husband Bob and his sister Karyl Knopps, husband Tim.
Funeral services are today at Quail Springs Baptist Church in Oklahoma City.
