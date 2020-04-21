A new coffee table book will chronicle the stories of the nearly 500 men and women who have been inducted into or honored by the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame.
Lead editor Joe Hight of Edmond worked with contributing editors Ralph Schaefer, Lindel Hutson, Billie Rodely, series editor Gini Moore Campbell, and student editor Emily Siddiqui to produce the more than 210-page book. The book includes essays, stories and photos by more than 25 journalists, many of whom are hall of fame members. All 468 hall of fame inductees and six Lifetime Achievement Award honorees, including the 2020 inductees and honorees, are featured either in essays, photos or brief biographies in the book.
It is being published by Oklahoma Hall of Fame Publishing.
Hight had a vision to produce the special book more than a year ago in time for the hall of fame gala, which was scheduled April 24 at the Oklahoma History Center. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the gala has been postponed until Oct. 9.
The coronavirus pandemic also changed the focus of what do with the proceeds from the book. The hall of fame’s executive committee decided that all proceeds of the book, sold through special orders or through Best of Books in Edmond, would go to funds to help students and journalists affected by the pandemic.
Proceeds from the $39.95 book will go The Coronavirus Storytelling Project that will provide special grants to furloughed or displaced journalists or struggling community journalists during the pandemic and to a special fund to help students at the University of Central Oklahoma, where the hall of fame is based. The storytelling project is being managed by Oklahoma Watch and funded by a $50,000 grant from the Inasmuch Foundation.
“The Executive Committee felt that this special book should help those students and journalists in need during these times. The book chronicles the spirit of the hall of fame members through essays and photos. It’s that same spirit that would want to help students and journalists who have been dramatically affected by this global pandemic.”
Hight serves on the Executive Committee along with Jennifer Gilliland, Hutson, Rodely and Schaefer. Gilliland also played a role in helping securing essays and proofing the book.
While the books will be offered at various bookstores, proceeds from all books ordered from Best of Books in Edmond, which Hight owns, will go to the special student and journalist funds. The price of the book does not include shipping. Those interested in the book can call 405-340-9202, email bestofbooks@sbcglobal.net or go to bestofbooksok.com to order it online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.