Due to the developing coronavirus situation, the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame’s 50th Anniversary Gala has been postponed until 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Oklahoma History Center.
The Hall of Fame’s executive committee decided to postpone the event based on four factors:
1. The event draws more than 100 participants, which the University of Central Oklahoma has deemed as a large gathering.
2. Many of our participants might be considered among the “high-risk” members of the community who would be most affected.
3. We do not want to take any chance of more people becoming ill after attending the Hall of Fame gala.
4. The gala falls within the March-April period, when the spread of the coronavirus may be most serious.
Hall of Fame Director Joe Hight said Hall of Fame membership for the 2020 classes will begin on April 24, the original date of the gala. However, inductees will not receive plaques and other honors until Oct. 9. A reception will precede the induction ceremony at 5 p.m. Oct. 9.
"We have notified all of the inductees and honorees about this decision," Hight said. "We expressed our appreciation for their understanding of this difficult decision. We want to apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."
Hight said anyone who has already sent in a reservation or check for the gala does not need to re-submit requests or payments. Reservations will be held for Oct. 9. Refunds are also available upon request, he said.
If anyone has any questions or concerns, they can contact Hight at 405-974-5924 or halloffame@uco.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.