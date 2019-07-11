OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Venture Forum recently announced its incoming Board of Directors for the 2019-2020 term. This term will extend from August 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020.
The incoming 2019-2020 officers include: James Denton, Arledge & Associates PC, OVF treasurer; Gary Derrick, Derrick & Briggs LLP, OVF secretary; Kyle Golding, The Golding Group, OVF chairman; Brad Rickelman, Meridian Technology Center, OVF immediate past chairman; Gary Rosenhamer, Insurica, OVF past president; Danny Slusarchuk, Standards IT LLC, OVF chairman elect; and Henry Duman, Moore Norman Technology, OVF vice chairman.
The Oklahoma Venture Forum is a non-profit organization formed in 1987 to encourage economic development in Oklahoma. The organization provides opportunities for investors, entrepreneurs, and others to exchange ideas and experiences to grow new and existing small businesses.
The Board of Directors include business professionals from diverse fields in the Oklahoma community. These individuals are:
• Ryan Butts, Chestnut Street Advisors;
• Ryan Cargill, i2E, Inc.;
• Steve Davis, Insperity;
• Henry Dumas, Moore Norman Technology Center;
• Cindy Friedemann, Metro Technology Centers;
• Maureen Hammond, Norman Economic Development Coalition;
• Jennifer Hankins, Tulsa Regional Chamber;
• Kitt Letcher, BBB Central OK;
• Andrew Pollock, OU Office of Technology Development;
• Michael Schade, Dunlap Codding, P. C.;
• Jim Stengle, OG&E;
• Tom Vaught, Victory Commercial Real Estate;
• Aaron Webster, Cameron Ventures;
• Daniel Will, OSU Research Foundation; and
• Richard Wright, Hogan Taylor.
“Monthly OVF meetings are a great way to meet and learn from each other all while fostering a better business future for Oklahoma. This is the best hour per month anyone can spend in pursuit of opportunity and connection with like-minded professionals,” explains Kyle Golding, chairman of Oklahoma Venture Forum.
“The monthly OVF Power Lunch is a combination of peer-to-peer conversation, Pitch Presentations of viable business scenarios (not just potential) and Success Story presentations full of real-world specifics that inform and engage all attending” says Che’ Loessberg, Executive Director of Oklahoma Venture. “I am excited about the line-up of subjects this session, and we are getting ready to start in September.”
