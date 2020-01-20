OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — As the 2020 Oklahoma Legislative Session nears, the Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee (OKPLAC) seeks continued focus on the state’s public schools. Today the group announced its goals for the session developed with input from parents across the state.
OKPLAC’s legislative goals fall into three categories: ensuring high-quality public schools in every community, increasing equity, transparency, and accountability, and protecting state revenues to ensure fiscal health.
To achieve these goals, OKPLAC supports legislation that will improve the teacher pipeline, ensure safe and supportive learning environments, reduce class sizes, encourage innovation within local districts, ensure equitable distribution of funds, finance the Oklahoma Building Equalization Fund, create equal fiscal accountability and reporting for all types of schools, enhance transparency for Scholarship Granting Organizations and Educational Improvement Grant Organizations, and preserve state revenue for core services.
“Ninety percent of Oklahoma’s children attend public schools, so it is our duty to ensure that every child has a neighborhood school that meets their needs. We are grateful for the investment in public education over the past two sessions and we are eager to work with our legislators on continued improvements and support to our public schools,” said Sherri Brown, OKPLAC Legislative Committee Chair.
OKPLAC is made up of 15 local PLACs representing 215,000 public school students and their parents, about one-third of all public school enrollment in the state. Since the Teacher Walkout, this movement of parents has grown exponentially.
The Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee (OKPLAC) is a statewide network of local education advocacy groups seeking non-partisan solutions to improve and protect public education. We engage parents in advocating for a strong, equitable public education system for all children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.