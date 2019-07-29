A one-vehicle collision took the life of a Guthrie man at 3:34 a.m. Sunday approximately two miles south of Guthrie in Logan County.
According to a report by Oklahoma Highway Patrolman Robert Harmon, dead is Frank Pintar, 39, who succumbed to his injuries and passed away on July 28, according to the Medical Examiner’s office.
Pintar was an occupant on a 2015 Polaris XP 1000 along with Montana Simpson, 26, of Guthrie. The two were traveling westbound on Simpson Road, departed the roadway left for an unknown reason, and struck a tree trunk which caused the vehicle to roll an unknown number of times, ejecting both occupants. Simpson was not injured.
OHP cited cause of the collision as speed. He also noted an odor of alcohol.
Trooper Harmon was aided by Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Oakcliff Fire Department, and MediFlight.
