GUTHRIE, Okla. — A deceased person was found in the remains of a mobile home fire at approximately 1:36 a.m. at the intersection of Academy Road and University Avenue.
A 911 call received from a passerby indicated a possible house fire just south of the intersection, although the exact location wasn’t initially known.
Guthrie Fire Department units responded to the area and located two mobile homes fully involved with flames at 1222 Reihs Drive, outside of Guthrie City Limits. One structure was completely burned to the ground already and the second structure’s roof had already collapsed.
Neighbors advised fire crews that a female may possibly be in one of the homes. Due to the fire involvement of the structures, crews immediately commenced a defensive fire attack on the two structures. This area, being outside of the city limits, does not have fire hydrant, so water had to be shuttled in via tankers.
This initially presented a challenge to fire crews, but it was quickly rectified once other tankers arrived on scene. Guthrie crews were assisted by the Crescent, Oak Cliff, Sooner and Woodcrest fire departments in extinguishing this blaze and the fire was placed under control at approximately 2:30 a.m.
Once the fire was extinguished, a victim was discovered in the debris. The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office (OSFM) and Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) were requested to respond to the scene. The body was removed from the debris and turned over to OCME for positive identification. Guthrie crews then assisted the OSFM agent with the fire investigation.
At this time, the fire remains under investigation by the OSFM with no cause determined yet. The body has not yet been positively identified. Investigators said once this process is complete, they will have further information on the identity of the victim.
