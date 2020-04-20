Oklahoma has now has 2,680 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The state has had a total of 143 deaths because of complications due to COVID-19.
Out of those, OSDH reports that Edmond has had 118 cases with five deaths. Ninety-seven of those testing positive have recovered. (Statistics are based on Edmond-area zip codes).
Also out of the statewide statistics, Oklahoma County has now had a total of 574 positive cases with 23 deaths.
Nationwide, there have been 759,086 people testing positive for COVID-19, while 40,661of those have resulted in death.
Positive Cases by Zip Codes
73003 11
73007 3
73012 28
73013 49
73025 6
73034 22
TOTAL 119
Deaths by Zip Codes
73013 4
73034 1
TOTAL 5
