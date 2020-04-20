OSDH Statistics

Edmond-area zip codes have had 118 positive cases of COVID-19.

Oklahoma has now has 2,680 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The state has had a total of 143 deaths because of complications due to COVID-19.

Out of those, OSDH reports that Edmond has had 118 cases with five deaths. Ninety-seven of those testing positive have recovered. (Statistics are based on Edmond-area zip codes).

Also out of the statewide statistics, Oklahoma County has now had a total of 574 positive cases with 23 deaths.

Nationwide, there have been 759,086 people testing positive for COVID-19, while 40,661of those have resulted in death.

  

Positive Cases by Zip Codes

73003        11

73007        3

73012        28

73013        49

73025        6

73034        22

TOTAL       119

 

Deaths by Zip Codes

73013         4

73034         1

TOTAL         5

Tags

Recommended for you