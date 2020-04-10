As of this advisory, there are 1,794 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 88 total deaths from complications due to coronavirus. This total includes an additional eight deaths since yesterday’s reporting.
Also among those numbers, Oklahoma County has had a total of 413 total positive cases and 17 deaths.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is working closely with partners at long term care facilities to ensure proper infection control measures are in place in order to minimize the impact of COVID-19 to residents and staff within the facilities.
Families are encouraged to celebrate the upcoming religious holidays and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19.
In an effort to reduce the burden on first responders and decrease their risk of exposure to COVID-19, the public is reminded to only call 911 for true medical emergencies such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or being incoherent or having bluish lips or face. Those with other concerns should contact a medical provider.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
