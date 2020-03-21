As of 11 a.m. Saturday, there are 53 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Twenty of those are in Oklahoma County. As those traveling from spring break destinations return, county health department officials are showing concern for risk of transmission.
Dr. Patrick McGough, executive director of the Oklahoma City-County Health Department stated, “Spring break travel is an act that can inherently increase your risk of transmission. Many spring break travel destinations have widespread local transmission. Also, many spring break travel destinations bring together people from other places, and many of those places may have widespread local transmission. As such, we are asking anyone who traveled outside of Oklahoma for spring break or had any interaction with others to take protective measures.
“We ask such people to not return to a workplace or to otherwise interact in-person with others outside your household for 14 days and to monitor yourself for symptoms during that time.”
OSDH reports that results are beginning to come in from the public-private partnership with Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma (DLO), who took on an additional 300 tests for the state.
Last night, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved the State of Oklahoma's request for disaster loans for small businesses across all 77 counties who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses and non-profit groups can apply for up to $2 million in loans through the SBA's Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. Information for loan applications can be found at www.sba.gov/disaster.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health continues to support guidelines from the CDC related to social distancing and personal hygiene. OSDH encourages Oklahomans to reduce person-to-person contact, wash hands frequently, and avoid touching your face. If you develop symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath or cough, they ask that you please contact your medical professional or call 211 for assistance.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
