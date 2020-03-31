As of this advisory, there are 565 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Of those, 155 are in Oklahoma County and there have been seven deaths in the county.
Statewide there are an additional six deaths reported:
• Three in Oklahoma County, a male and female in the 50-64 age group and another male older than 65.
• One in Canadian County, a male older than 65.
• One in Muskogee County, a male older than 65.
• One in Wagoner County, a male older than 65.
There are 23 total deaths in the state.
By the end of Monday, the state received more than 60% of its personal protective equipment (PPE) order from the federal government's Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), and the state expects to be at 100% in the next couple days. The order included the following items: gloves, gowns, face/eye protection, N95, and surgical masks.
On Sunday, officials moved 700 cases of PPE to regional warehouses located on the front lines of resupplying medical system providers
Due to a continued national shortage, the state will reserve SNS for hospitals which have 1) ICU beds and 2) have persons under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19 or patients with a positive test.
Due to a multi-million dollar order the state placed on the private market, officials anticipate larger shipments of PPE, to include additional N95 masks, in the next week.
