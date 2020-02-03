Do you want to give back to your community and make it a better place? The OSU Extension Service is now taking applications for the Extension Master Wellness Volunteer Program for 2020. There are many reasons why a person should volunteer for this program.
“If you want to give back to the community, live a healthier lifestyle and help others do the same, learn research based health and wellness facts, meet new people and network with others, then this volunteer program is for you,” said LaDonna Hines, Oklahoma County OSU extension director.
The Master Wellness Volunteer training program is a series of five classes that will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31. The training will be at the OSU Extension Center, 2500 NE 63rd Street in Oklahoma City.
“This will be the third year OSU Extension is offering this volunteer program,” said Taylor Conner, Oklahoma County Family and Consumer Sciences educator and registered dietitian.
This program will teach participants simple strategies to improve their own health and the health of others in their community.
Enrollment is limited and the deadline to enroll is Feb. 11. The training will provide 30 hours of classroom education from the Oklahoma County Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) Educators. Upon completion of training, the certified volunteers agree to give back 30 hours of service to the community as an OSU Extension Master Wellness Volunteer.
The Master Wellness Volunteers will find many diverse opportunities throughout the year in which to use their training such as assisting FCS Educators with health fairs, giving health and wellness presentations, Tai Chi instructor’s, farmer market food demonstrations and many more.
Final selection of participants will be made from applications and interviews. To formally apply, visit: http://oces.okstate.edu/oklahoma/masterwellness. If you are accepted into the Master Wellness Volunteer program, there will be a $50 fee. For more details, contact the Oklahoma County OSU Extension Center at 405-713-1125, or email Taylor.conner@okstate.edu.
